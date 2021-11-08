What does it mean as US opens border to vaccinated foreign travelers

The US has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers, ending a ban that lasted for 20 months.
CNN’s Richard Quest has more.
The US has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers, ending a ban that lasted for 20 months.
CNN’s Richard Quest has more.
Fully-Vaccinated Foreign Visitors , Can Soon Enter US, , White House Announces.
The White House recently announced..
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sydney’s international airport came alive with tears, embraces and laughter on Monday as Australia..