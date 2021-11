Port St. Lucie doctor to be honored for numerous vaccine clinics, administering 10,000+ doses

To date, Pamer and his team have given over 10,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

PORT ST LUE CIIS PLANNING TOHONOR ONE OF ITS OWN.

DOCTORMARK PAMER AND HIS OFFICESTAFF HAVE MADE IT TIRMISSION TO VACCINATE AS MANYPEOPLE AS POSSIBLE AGAINSTCOVID 19.

W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL5'S DEREK LOWE IS LIVE OUTSIDECITY HALL WHERE THE PHYSICNIAAND HIS STAFF WILL BE AWARDEDTONIGHT.GOOD MORNING.

OVER THE PAST 8MONTHS - DR MARK PAMER ANDIS HSTAFF HAVE ADMINISTERED OVER10,000 VACCINES IN THISCOMMUNITY.NEARLY EVERY WEEK - HE AND HISVACCINE TEAM HOST A VACCINECLINIC AT DIFFERENT SISTEAROUND THE CITY.

A PARTNERSHIPWAS FORMED BWEETEN PAMER ANDTHE CITY BACK IN MARCH AFTERLOCAL LEADERS WERE HAVGINTROUBLE GETTING SHOTS IN ARMS.CITY STAFF ARE RESPONSIBLEOR FALL OF THE PAPERWORKASSOCIATED WITH DOCUMENTINGIMMUNIZATIS.ON DR PAMER DANHIS TEAM PROVIDE ALL THEMEDICAL SERVICES AT CHEACLINIC.HE'S DONE ABOUT 25 VACCINECLINICS THROUGHOUT THE CITY.HE'S ALSO COME ON A COUPLETELEVISED INTERVIEWS WITH USWHERE HE'S BASICALLY EDUCATEDOUR CITIZENS ABOUT COVID 19,ABOUT VARIANTS, ABOUT TRYINGTO ADDRESS VACCINE HESITANCYSO, HE'S BEEN A SUPER PARTNER.CITY LEADERS SAY THE CLINICSWILL CONTINUE AS LONG AS TREHEIS A DEMAND FOR VACCINES.

THENEXT ONE IS PLANNED FOR FRIDAY.WE HAVE MORE DETAILS ON OURWEBSE,IT WPTV.COM.

