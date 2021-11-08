Travis Scott To Pay For Funeral Costs & Mental Health Services After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott To Pay For, Funeral Costs & Mental Health Services, After Astroworld Tragedy.

TMZ reports that Travis Scott has offered to help the families of 8 people who were killed at Scott's Astroworld festival.

.

TMZ reports that Travis Scott has offered to help the families of 8 people who were killed at Scott's Astroworld festival.

.

According to TMZ, that help includes covering all funeral costs as well as providing mental health resources.

.

Scott has partnered with BetterHelp, a network of mental health professionals, to offer mental health services for anyone who attended the Astroworld festival.

Scott has partnered with BetterHelp, a network of mental health professionals, to offer mental health services for anyone who attended the Astroworld festival.

According to TMZ, there could be thousands of people who reach out for help after the event, as there were reportedly 50,000 people in attendance.

According to TMZ, there could be thousands of people who reach out for help after the event, as there were reportedly 50,000 people in attendance.

In addition to the 8 deaths, dozens of others were injured, some even requiring hospitalization.

.

According to TMZ, some of those who were injured have already started to file lawsuits against Scott.

.

According to TMZ, some of those who were injured have already started to file lawsuits against Scott.

.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness will team with BetterHelp to offer help for anyone who needs more than virtual therapy sessions.

.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness will team with BetterHelp to offer help for anyone who needs more than virtual therapy sessions.

.

TMZ also points out that Scott will also oversee a hotline set up for anyone who attended the show to reach out for help.

.

TMZ also points out that Scott will also oversee a hotline set up for anyone who attended the show to reach out for help.

.

Scott said that he would also give anyone who attended Astroworld Fest a full refund.

.

Scott said that he would also give anyone who attended Astroworld Fest a full refund.