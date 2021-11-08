Obama Makes Appearance at COP26, Calls Out Trump for 'Four Years of Active Hostility'

CNN reports Barack Obama appeared at the international climate conference November 8.

The former president called out the Trump administration for "four years of active hostility towards climate science.".

Obama further expressed worries that the world's politicians aren't doing enough to save the planet.

I recognize that we're living in a moment when international cooperation has atrophied... in part because of a lack of leadership on America's part for four years on a host of multilateral issues.

, Barack Obama, former President United States, via CNN.

As the U.S. attempts to reengage the world on climate issues, many ponder how the Biden administration will make up for lost time.

Of course, back in the United States, some of our progress stalled when my successor decided to unilaterally pull out of the Paris Agreement... , Barack Obama, former President United States, via CNN.

Obama had made addressing environmental issues a focal point of his administration.

Known to deny climate change, Trump attempted to remove many of Obama's measures.

Joe Biden reentered the United States into the Paris Agreement soon after being sworn in as president.

He apologized to fellow world leaders on the first day of COP26.

I guess I shouldn't apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States -- the last administration -- pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind the 8-ball.

, Joe Biden, President United States, via CNN.

