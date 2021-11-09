A first: Patient diagnosed with climate change, can it be fatal? | Oneindia News

A Canadian patient is the first in the world to be diagnosed with climate change.

A senior citizen from Nelson in British Columbia suffered from breathing troubles and was said to be suffering due to the effects of climate change that spaked unprecedented wildfires in Canada this summer.

