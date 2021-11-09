GR Turkey Trot

PERSON AND VIRTUALLY THIS YE.AR########BREAK 28###########BEFORE YOU STUFF YOUR FA,CEKEEP A GOOD PACE IN THIS YEAR’SGRAND RAPIDS TURKEY TROTPRESENTED BY BLUE CARE NETWORK.JOINING US WITH DETAILS ARE KENHAYWARD WITH BLUE CROSS BLUESHIELD OF MICHIGAN ALONG WITHKUR JOHNSON, EXECUTIVE DIRTOECFOR K-12 ATHLETICS AT GRPS.1.

This year’s Turkey Trotreturns with both in-person andvirtual options.

Kurt, howdoes it feel to be returningn-person.2.

You already have morethan 2,000 people registered andmoreha tn 300 people signed upto take part in the virtualoption, tell me more abouthevirtual part.3.

Ken, Blue Care Networkreturns again as a presentginsponsor, why does Blue CareNetwork endorse eventsik lthis?4.

Kurt, what do the fundsraised from the Turkey Trototowards?5.

Ken, how can people makethe event part of a healthyholiday and why is ttimportant?6.

Kurt, with everythingthat’s gone in the past twoyears, are after school sportseven more important than er?veGRAND RAPIDS TURKEY TROTTHANKSGIVING DAY, NOVEMBER 25VAN ANDEL ARENA8 A.M.CO: $35+STREGISTER AT RUN SIGN UP DOT