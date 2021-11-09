Study Shows Discrimination Leads to High Risk of Mental Issues In Young Adults

CNN reports new research says young adults who deal with discrimination are more likely to have mental health issues than those who don't.

The study, published November 8 in 'Pediatrics', analyzed the data of 1,834 people in the United States.

The participants reported information that was studied from when they were 18 until age 28.

Participants described how frequently they believed they had been treated as if they were inferior.

Those involved attributed this treatment to their race, sex, age and body size.

Ageism was the most reported form of discrimination encountered in the study.

Directly followed by physical appearance, racism and sexism.

Researchers have long implored the impact discrimination has on a young person transitioning into adulthood.

Authors of the study say it's the first of its kind to focus on the transition to adulthood in the same group of people over time.

93% of participants said they had experienced discrimination multiple times throughout the 10 year research period.

Those who encounter discrimination more frequently are 25% more likely to experience psychological distress than those who don't