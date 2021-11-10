Health Care District of Palm Beach County provides 600 pediatric doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week
So far, the health care district provided 600 pediatric doses at district sites.

Since last Thursday, 60 pediatric doses of the vaccine were administered at a Lantana clinic, and 200 pediatric doses were administered at two schools.