Health Care District of Palm Beach County provides 600 pediatric doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week

So far, the health care district provided 600 pediatric doses at district sites.
Since last Thursday, 60 pediatric doses of the vaccine were administered at a Lantana clinic, and 200 pediatric doses were administered at two schools.
