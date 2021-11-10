COVID-19 Mandate Will Be Enforced by Utilizing Employee Informants

'The Independent' reports that enforcement of the Biden administration's forthcoming COVID-19 mandate will rely on whistleblowers.

The mandate will require tens of millions of workers to be fully vaccinated by January 4 or be tested weekly and wear a mask while working.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) doesn't have enough safety inspectors to enforce the mandate.

According to 'The Independent,' the government will have to rely on informants to report violations.

Former OSHA chief of staff Debbie Berkowitz said, , “There is no army of OSHA inspectors that is going to be knocking on employers' door or even calling them.".

They’re going to rely on workers and their union representatives to file complaints where the company is totally flouting the law, Debbie Berkowitz, Former OSHA chief of staff, via 'The Independent'.

According to 'The Independent,' Jim Frederick, OSHA's acting chief, told reporters that the agency will focus on job sites , “where workers need assistance to have a safe and healthy workplace.".

'The Independent' points out that critics warn that whistleblowers often face retaliation from employers and are offered little protection by OSHA.

The far-reaching mandate will reportedly affect an estimated 84 million U.S. workers.

Companies found in violation of the mandate will face fines of almost $14,000 per violation.

According to 'The Independent,' repeat violators of the mandate will face fines of up to ten times that amount