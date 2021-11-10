Bethenny Frankel Pledges $10,000 to Help 9-Year-Old Hospitalized After Astroworld Tragedy

Bethenny Frankel said her BStrong Foundation would donate $10,000 to help Ezra Blount, a young boy who is suffering life-threatening injuries after he was trampled at Travis Scott's Houston show.
