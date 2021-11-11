Possible Jackson Jail Jackson police chief wants to build new jail

We spoke to two different councilmembers who agree there needs to be anew jail, but one member believes thecity needs to focus on keeping youngpeople away from jail in the firstplace, so they don't get trapped in thecriminal justice system, We have abuilding right?

Downtown councilmanAaron Banks believes Jackson's oldcommunity improvement building on SilasBrown Street could be an ideal locationto house misdemeanor offenders thatalready has jail cells and that weshould assess what it would cost to getthat building into the shape that itneeds to do it and we must have aholding facility so that we canhopefully these individuals in timespeaking at a Tuesday night town hallon crime.

Police Chief James Davis saysthe city needs a new jail to helpcontrol violence.

J.

P.

D.

Has beenforced to field release 3000 low leveloffenders during the pandemic,according to the chief.

That's becauseHeinz County is under a federal consentdecree and has to limit the number ofinmates held at the Raymond detentioncenter.

We've already asked J.

P.

T.

Toprovide us.

Uh The City Council withsome type of plans and proposals.

Wardfive.

Councilman vernon Harley thinksthe new city jail is a long termsolution, but I believe in the interim,we need to do is focus on preventioninstead of building more jail space forour kids.

Uh Let's look at ways to uhto recover them.

Banks believesspending funds on a new jail shouldcome after city leaders increase allpolice officers pay and I think it's onthe right there.

Before you know, westart talking about that, that we dowhat's right and we get our officers toa competitive pay in this state so thatwe can recruit and retain some of thebest and brightesttonight.

The chief told us that hebelieves the city should focus onrehabbing the county's old women's jaildowntown, which is now closed.

Hebelieves that would be a quick fix.

