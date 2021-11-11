23ABC community baby shower

This month 23ABC will host their 3rd annual community baby shower presented by Hall Ambulance.
They are inviting you to help two non-profit organizations that have made it their mission to help parents and children in Kern County.
This month 23ABC will host their 3rd annual community baby shower presented by Hall Ambulance.
They are inviting you to help two non-profit organizations that have made it their mission to help parents and children in Kern County.
This month 23ABC will host their 3rd annual community baby shower and they’re inviting you to help two non-profit organizations..