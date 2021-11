Honoring Fannie McClendon: 101-year-old Tempe veteran could receive national honor

At 101 years old, Fannie McClendon still tells stories of her time in the U.S. Army and Air Force.

The Tempe resident occupies a unique place in history.

During World War II, she joined the only Army battalion comprised entirely of Black women.

Her service, and the efforts of more than 800 of her fellow soldiers, could earn her a Congressional Gold Medal.