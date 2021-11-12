Survivor of Rittenhouse shooting tries to clarify statement about gun

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, the lone survivor shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Gaige Grosskreutz, attempts to clarify his testimony and comments on “Good Morning America” about whether he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse.
In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, the lone survivor shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Gaige Grosskreutz, attempts to clarify his testimony and comments on “Good Morning America” about whether he pointed a gun at Rittenhouse.
Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, had a gun in has hand, with his arms raised, when Rittenhouse fired, shooting him in the..