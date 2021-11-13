Judge's Ruling Ends Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On November 12, a Los Angeles judge ruled that Britney Spears' conservatorship should be terminated.

'The New York Times' reports that in June, Spears said that the arrangement had taken away her control over nearly every aspect of her life.

She reportedly asked the court if the conservatorship, which had already lasted for over 13 years, could finally be ended.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny sided with Spears.

The conservatorship had been controlled by her father Jamie Spears.

In 2008, Britney's estranged father gained authority over his daughter's life and finances after citing her public mental health problems. .

The 'New York Times' reports that by the end of that year, the 'temporary guardianship' was made permanent.

During the trial, Spears said the agreement exploited her.

In June, Spears claimed that the conservatorship forced her to work against her will and take medication.

On September 29, the court suspended Jamie Spears as the conservator of Britney's estate.

The November 12 ruling officially ended the conservatorship, effectively freeing Britney