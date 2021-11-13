Rohit Shetty speaks on the success of 'Sooryavanshi'
Rohit Shetty speaks on the success of 'Sooryavanshi'

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) felicitated producer-director Rohit Shetty here on Friday for the success of his movie 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

#rohitshetty #sooryavanshi