Back to the Outback Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The hunt is on this holiday season when a group of "deadly" animals (along with a celebrity koala named Pretty Boy) escape the Australian Wildlife Park and head BACK TO THE OUTBACK!

They're dangerously cute and on the loose in this new family comedy starring Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Keith Urban, Aislinn Derbez, and Jacki Weaver.

Directed by Clare Knight, Harry Cripps starring Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Keith Urban, Aislinn Derbez, Jacki Weaver release date December 10, 2021 (on Netflix)