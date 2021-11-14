Russia begins delivery of S-400 surface to air missile system to India | Oneindia News
Russia has begun the delivery of the S-400 surface to air missile system to India.

The missile system will give a major boost to India in taking out enemy aircraft and cruise missiles.

