On This Day: Lionel Messi shows glimpses of future genius on Barcelona debut

The global football icon - now considered one of the greatest players of all time - was a straggly-haired 16-year-old when he turned out for Barcelona in a friendly for the first time on 16 Nov, 2003. Messi didn't score on his first appearance, but showed glimpses of his dazzling skill in an friendly against Jose Mourinho's Porto.He would have to wait another 11 months to make his competitive league debut for Barcelona, but nearly two decades later, Messi has won it all.With a record six Ballon d’Or wins, 35 trophies (including 10 league titles and four Champions’ Leagues) and a host of scoring records thanks to his staggering 474 goals for Barcelona, it’s no wonder fans now consider him the greatest current player in the world and one of the best ever.