COVID-19 Claims Lives of Beloved Snow Leopards at Nebraska Zoo

CBS News reports three snow leopards residing at a zoo in Nebraska have died of COVID-19 related causes.

Lincoln Children's Zoo in Lincoln, Nebraska, first reported positive COVID-19 test results among a group of tigers and leopards on October 13.

According to CBS News, two Sumatran tigers who were also infected are recovering.

Our leopards, Ranney, Everest, and Makaly, were beloved by our entire community inside and outside of the zoo... , Lincoln Children's Zoo, Lincoln, Nebraska, via CBS News.

Testing was done after staff at the zoo noticed the cats displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The animals were subsequently administered steroids and antibiotics in order to prevent any secondary infections.

The origins of this outbreak amongst zoo cats have yet to be identified.

Lincoln Children's Zoo says no other animals in their care are currently showing any COVID-19 symptoms. The zoo has remained open to visitors and says it "continues to take every precaution...".

Given the substantial distance between the animals and visitors, the public is not, nor has been, at any risk, Lincoln Children's Zoo, Lincoln, Nebraska, via CBS News.

Research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests human to animal COVID-19 transmission is possible, although highly unlikely