Healthy Holiday Mocktails, Snacks, and Dishes Made with Pomegranate

A big part of your best offense and defense all year long will be choosing the right foods to fuel your body.

The power of whole foods is so beautiful, and when it comes to pomegranates, you can see the antioxidant goodness shine through in that beautiful ruby red color.

It happens to be National Pomegranate Month, which kicks off the three months when the Jewel of Winter - that's pomegranates - are in season and at their best November through January.