Raghav Juyal receives backlash for racism, Assam CM condemns show clip | Oneindia News

Reality TV anchor Raghav Juyal has come under fire for his racist introduction of a contestant on the show Dance Deewane 3 on Colors TV.

After condemnation from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and internet backlash, Juyal said the clip was taken out of context.

