The Expanse s06 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Hundreds of years in the future, humans have colonized the solar system.

The U.N.

Controls Earth.

Mars is an independent military power.

The planets rely on the resources of the Asteroid Belt, where air and water are more precious than gold.

For decades, tensions have been rising between these three places.

Earth, Mars and the Belt are now on the brink of war.

And all it will take is a single spark.

Holden and the crew of the Rocinante fight alongside the Combined Fleet of Earth and Mars to protect the Inner Planets from Marco Inaros and his Free Navy’s campaign of death and destruction.

Meanwhile, on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power rises.

Starring Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Keon Alexander, Frankie Adams, Nadine Nicole, Cara Gee, Kathleen Robertson release date December 10, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video)