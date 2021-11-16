Mothering Sunday Movie

Mothering Sunday Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On a warm spring day in 1924, house maid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) finds herself alone on Mother’s Day.

Her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend quality time with her secret lover.

Paul (Josh O’Connor) is the boy from the manor house nearby, Jane’s long-term love despite the fact that he’s engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents’ friends.

But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane’s life forever.

Director Eva Husson Writers Alice Birch Actors Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Patsy Ferran, Emma D’Arcy, Glenda Jackson, Olivia Colman, Colin Firth Genre Drama Run Time 1 hour 44 minutes