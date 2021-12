The cure for burnout (hint: it isn't self-care) | Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski

You may be experiencing burnout and not even know it, say authors (and sisters) Emily and Amelia Nagoski.

In an introspective and deeply relatable conversation, they detail three telltale signs that stress is getting the best of you -- and share actionable ways to feel safe in your own body when you're burning out.

(This conversation, hosted by TED curator Cloe Shasha Brooks, is part of TED's "How to Deal with Difficult Feelings" series.)