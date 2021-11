Azeem Rafiq talks of family's pride over racism fight

Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq has spoken of his family's pride in the way he spoke out about the racism he faced within Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Fighting back tears, the former bowler said: "My dad said to me, no runs or wickets could have done what you've done … and my wife … she was smiling, and I haven't seen her smile for a while." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn