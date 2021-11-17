Russia Denies Accusations That Weapons Test Endangered ISS Astronauts

Russia Denies Accusations , That Weapons Test, Endangered ISS Astronauts.

On November 16, Russian officials rejected accusations that astronauts aboard the International Space Station were at risk as a result of a weapons test that created over 1,500 pieces of space debris.

.

On November 16, Russian officials rejected accusations that astronauts aboard the International Space Station were at risk as a result of a weapons test that created over 1,500 pieces of space debris.

.

ABC News reports that U.S. officials said Russia destroyed an old satellite with a missile.

The officials reportedly called the weapons test reckless and irresponsible.

.

NATO's chief backed the assessment that debris from the strike could damage the space station.

NATO's chief backed the assessment that debris from the strike could damage the space station.

According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, astronauts aboard the space station now face a risk from space junk that is four times greater than normal.

According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, astronauts aboard the space station now face a risk from space junk that is four times greater than normal.

Russia's Defense Ministry, which reportedly confirmed conducting the test and said that they destroyed a satellite that had been in orbit since 1982, denied any increased risk.

The U.S. knows for certain that the resulting fragments, in terms of test time and orbital parameters, did not and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities, Russia Defense Ministry, via ABC News.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the test raised additional concerns.

.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the test raised additional concerns.

.

It demonstrates that Russia is now developing new weapons systems that can shoot down the satellites, can destroy important space capabilities for basic infrastructure on Earth, like communications, like navigation, or like early warning of missile launches, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, via ABC News.

According to ABC News, similar tests by the U.S. and India were conducted at much lower altitudes, far below the ISS, which orbits at about 260 miles above the earth.