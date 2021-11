Evening Weather - November 17

CLIMBING INTO THE60S THISAFTERNOON.BREEZY WINDS OUTOF THE SOUTHWESTKEPT THE WARMERAIR MOVING IN ANDWE WILL REACHNEAR 70 FOR THEFTAERNOON HIGHTODAY.

THIS IS ANICE FORECAST.

AN INCOMING COLDFRONT LOOKS TOCHANGE ALL OFTHAT.

SHOWERSWILL ARRIVE IN THEEARLY TO MID-MORNING HOURSTOMORROW.

RAININTENSITY WILL BELIGHT TO MODERATEAS THE LI SNELIDESTHROUGH, NOTDROPPING MUCH.IRAN AMOUNTSFROM THE FRONTLOOK TO TOTALBELOW 0.50" ANDMOSTLY AROUNDTHE 0.25" MARK.

THEBIGGER IMPACT WILLBE THE COLD AIRTHAT SLIDE IN RIGHTBEHIND THE FRONT.WINDS WILL SHIFTFROM THESOUTHWEST TO THENORTHWESTQUICKLY THROUGHTHE MORNING.

THISWILL START TOBRINGTEMPERATURESDOWN.

WE WILLCOOL THROUGH THEDAY AND THE 50SWILL QUICKLYBECOME THE 40S.CLOUDS WILLDECREASE VERYQUICKLY AFTER THEFRONT.

THIS WILLALLOWTEMPERATURES TOPLUMMET DOWNINTO THE MID-20SFOR MORNING LOWSON FRIDAY.

BUNDLEUP IF HEADING OUTTO THE SEE THEPARTIAL LUNARECLIPSE FRIDAYMORNING.

NEXTBEST CHANCE FORRAIN ARRIVES ONSUNDAY.KEITHIT TOOK A BIG START