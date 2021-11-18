Arizona Representative Paul Gosar censured for video

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Representative Paul Gosar and remove him from his two committee assignments.
The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Representative Paul Gosar and remove him from his two committee assignments.
The House has voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, and remove him from a committee over a video that depicted him striking Rep...
Along party lines, the House voted to censure Gosar, an Arizona Republican, and stripped him of his committee assignments.