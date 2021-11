Will takes to Wimbledon for King Richard premiere

Will Smith and his co-stars brought the glitz to the grass on Wednesday as they took to Wimbledon's famous Court One for the premiere of King Richard - a new biopic telling the story of how Richard Williams took his daughters Venus and Serena to the top of tennis.

Report by Buseld.

