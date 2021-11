GLO uses disaster recovery funds to repair area apartments

COMMUNIEIT{***REOPEN ANIMATION**}{***2SHOT**}TODAY IN THE{***2SHOT**}TODAY IN THE COASTALEN BD, THETEXAS GENERAL LAND OFFICE ISCELEBRATING THE COMPLETION OFTWO AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSGINCOMPLEXES WITH A RIBBON CUTTINGRECEMONY.THIS IS A BOUNCE-BACK FROM2017’S HURRICANE HARVEY.THE DAMAGE IS NOW GONE..

AND THENEW HOMES ARE IN.THIS MORNING SUNRISE REPORTERVICTORIA BALDERRAMA HAS MORE ONWHAT THIS MEANS FOR LOCA.LSVICTORIA, GOOD MORINING.{***WXPL VO**}GOOD MORNING.THE HOUSING COMPLES XETHE GLOWORKED TO COMPLETE ARE IN MESOOF OUR SMALLER COMMUNITIES LIKEROBSTOWN AND REFUGIO.AND WHILE IT’S BEEN SEVERALMONTHS SINCE T AHEPARTMENTSWELCOMED BACK THEIR RESIDENTS-THE PUBLIC COULDN’T GET ANINSIDE LOOK UNTIL NOW.{***PKG**}{***SOT FULL**}Jack Vaden, Refugio ElderlyHousing"They replaced everything in theapartment.

Cabinets, stove, icebox, tub, shower, floors evenrebuilt the closets."A COMPLETE MAKEOVER.

THATS HOWTHE PEOPLE WHO LIVE AT REFUGIOELDERLY HOUSING DESCRIBE THEWORK DONE BY THE GLO.{***SOT FULL**}Bill Lokey, Barbara Lowkey"It had been here 27 or 28yes.arSo they were just remodeling,it needed ."itTHE TEXAS GENERAL LAND OFFICESAYS 36 APARTMENTS HOMES SAWMAJOR CHANGES INCLUDING SOME ATTHE SIERRA ROYALE APARTMENTS INROBSWNTO{***SOT FULL**}Brittany Eck"We had many apartment complexesin that area that weresignificantly damaged or evendestroyed because the stmorfirst hit or made landfall inthat area."THAT STORM SHE’S TALKING ABTOUIS HURRICANE HARVEY.ECK SAYS BY USING 588 MILLIONDOLLARS IN FUNDS FROM THECOMMITUNY DEVELOPMENT BLOCKGRANT FOR DISASTER RECOVERY THEGLO WAS ABLE TO HELPREHABILITATE, RECONSTRUCT ANDCONSTRUCT SOME HOUSES.{***SOT FULL**}Brittany Eck"We want fol tkso know that notonly were those dollarsallocated and awarded toprojects but the projects arenow complete."K ECSAYS THE GLO USED THEFUNDING TO HELP IMPRE 80OVMULTIFAMILY RENTAL HOUSING THATWERE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED IN 48SURROUNDING COUNTIES.RIGHT NOW, 40 HAVE BEENCOMPLETED AND 40 OTHERS ARESTILL UNDER CONSTRUCTIONINCLUDING IN ROCKPT.OR{***SOT FULL**}Brittany Eck"We’re building a high quality,energy efficient, more resilntiehome that will stand against thenext storm."AND PLEASE LIVING AT THE REFIOUGELDERLY HOUSING APARTMENTS SAYTHIS WAS IMPORTANT TO THEM.{***SOT FULL**}Jack Vaden, Refugio EldeyHousgin"It turned out real well, Imvery happy.

I love Refug."io{***WXPL VO**}ECK TELLS ME ITS IMPORTANTO TTHE TEXAS GENERAL LAND OFFICE TOPROVIDE ADEQUATE AND AFFORDABLEHOUSING IN THESE RURAL AAREBECAUSE WE NEED OUR WORKFORCEMEMBERS TO STAY HERE.THE RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY WILLBE HAPPENING THIS MORNING AT10AM AT THE SIERRA ROYEAPARTMENTS AND LATER AT THEREFUGIO ELDERLY HOUSINGAPARTMENTS AT 1PM.YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATIO