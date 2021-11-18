Florida Breaks a Grim Record in 2021 With Over 1,000 Manatee Deaths

'The Independent' reports that over 1,000 manatees have died in Florida so far in 2021, breaking the previous annual record.

The threatened marine mammals are reportedly starving due to heavily polluted water destroying their food supply.

On November 17, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 2021 broke the previous record of 830 deaths set in 2013.

According to state officials and environmental groups, polluted runoff from agriculture and sewage has caused algae blooms. .

Those algae blooms kill the seagrass which comprise most of the manatees diet.

On November 17, ZooTampa, one of four main manatee critical care centers in Florida, said in a statement, , “Manatees are in serious trouble.”.

The loss of more than 1,000 manatees this year is deeply concerning and will have serious repercussions for years to come, ZooTampa, via Independent.

State lawmakers have been asked to approve $7 million for seagrass restoration, the development of manatee rehabiliation centers and other projects.

'The Independent' reports that last year, lawmakers approved $8 million.

In 1966, manatees were listed as an endangered species.

In 2017, they were removed from that list, and their status was changed to 'threatened.'

According to 'The Independent,' advocates have been pushing to have the vulnerable mammal returned to endangered status.