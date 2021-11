Jackson State has Alcorn St in their sights

AND WE’RE BACK A HUGE GAME THISWEEKEND AT THE VET.JASON TRYING TO GET OVER 60,000TO COME OUT FOR THEIR RIVALRYGAME AGASTIN MORE STATEYESTERDAY WE HEARD FROM THEBRAVES TONIGHT.WE’LL HEAR FROM THE TIGERS NOW,YOU KNOW THE SAYING FOR ROBBERYGAMES THROW THE RECORDS OUT, BUTTHE SIDE WHAT HAPPENS ON THEFIELD?WELL THAT WILL HAPPEN BUT THERECORDS DO MATTER IN THIS ONEJACKSON STATE WILL CLINCH HOMEFIELD FOR THE SWAC CHAMPIONSHIPGAME IF THEY WIN ALL CURRENTSTATE NEEDS TO WIN TO KEEP THEIRCHANCE OF GETTING INTO THECONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMEALIVE.SO THERE’S A LOT ON THE LINEOTHER THAN THOSE PRECIOUSBRAGGING RIGHTS AND THE TIGERSHVEN’T LOST THE GAME SINCESEPTEMBER THE 18TH.WE DON’T WANT TO LOOK PTAS THISTEAM.LOOK TOWARDS THE SWEATCHAMPIONSHIP GAME.WE UNDERSTAND THIS ONE GEAM AT ATIME.WE UNDERSTAND IT’S LIKE 65,000PEOPLE COME TO THE GAME.SO I WANT TO MAKE SEUR WECONTINUE TO MAKE OUR ALUM BASEDVERY PROUD AND CONTINUE TO GROWINTO THE MEN THAT WE’RE TRYINGTO DEVELOP AS WINNERS, YOU KNOWWHEN IT’S WHEN ONE WHEN IT FEELSGOOD.SOUL BOWL TSHI SATURYDA AT THEVET AND OTHER SWACK FOOTBALLNEWS, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATEFOOTBALL HEAD COACH VINCENTDANCY SIGNED A CONTRACTEXTENSION TODAY.HE’LLEAD L DELTA DEVILS THROUGHTHE 2023 SEASON YOU CAN SEE TSTART OF THE TURNAROUND INITOBINA UNDERDANCY.HE TOOK OR VETHE PROGRAM OF 2801AND THIS SEASON THEY WON THREEGAMES ADDED TWO GAME WIN STREAK.IT’S THE BEST WIN STREAK ANDMOST WINS IN A SEANSO SINCE 2012THE DELTA DEVILS WRAP UP THEIRSEASON AT PRAIRIE VIEW THISWEEKEND JSU AND ALL CORN STATEWILL