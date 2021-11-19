Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with an idea to help create a wonderful experience this holiday season for you and your family.

Here with an idea to helpexperience this holiday seyour family.

I'm Megan thothe Macy's thanksgiving Daa wonderful tradition amonsure it is for many familimany beautiful memories hahouse on thanksgiving day,things and of course watchand Kalahari resorts and cthey actually have somethiboth continuously strive fexperience for their guestnew float definitely delivso much fun and truly encoof visiting a Kalahari locbe a special holiday memorAmerica and speaking of mato create tons of wonderfunow, these are America's lparks and have a multitudeunder one roof.

They featurooms, suites and villas,a fun filled family entertof the art convention centshop for incredible familyis the holiday season, whythat is sure to create lonfor years to come.

A Kalahyour loved ones choose theexperience.

I love that thfor everyone at Kalahari,of their many locations, fmountains, Wisconsin texasfabulous location in Sanduinformation and book your