Austria Goes Back Into Full Lockdown While Requiring All Citizens To Get Vaccinated

The Austrian government, which recently imposed a lockdown for the unvaccinated, .

Announced on Nov.

19 that the entire country must follow suit.

We have not succeeded in convincing enough people to get vaccinated.

It hurts that such measures still have to be taken, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, via news conference.

According to NBC News, about two-thirds of the country is fully vaccinated.

The rest of the country will now be required to get the jab.

NBC News reports that Austria's infection rate is among the highest in Europe.

The two provinces that have been hit the hardest are reportedly Salzburg and Upper Austria.

As winter approaches and infections increase across Europe, the Netherlands has also reinstated a partial lockdown