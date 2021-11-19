Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Spotted Holding Hands

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to fuel romance rumours after they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs.
ET Canada has the latest on their rumoured relationship.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to fuel romance rumours after they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs.
ET Canada has the latest on their rumoured relationship.
Source Claims, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Are Officially a Couple.
Source Claims, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Are..
The Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted around Hollywood with the newly single Kim since she made her SNL debut last..