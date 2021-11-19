Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially a Couple, Source Claims

NBC reports that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially taken their friendship to the next level.

'E!

News' initially reported that a source close to Kardashian said that the 41-year-old reality star is now officially dating the 28-year-old comedian.

'E!

They are really happy and seeing where it goes.

Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else, Source close to Kim Kardashian, via 'E!

News'.

She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him, Source close to Kim Kardashian, via 'E!

News'.

According to the source, though they are currently living on opposite coasts, "they are making the distance work and have plans to continue seeing each other.".

NBC points out that many fans speculated the pair were more than friends after Kardashian and Davidson were dressed alike in a photo from his recent birthday celebration.

Kardashian is currently in the process of divorcing Kanye West.

The newly-announced couple apparently reconnected when she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' in October.

The two performed a sketch where they player Princess Jasmin and Aladdin and shared a kiss on a magic carpet ride.

Weeks later, the two were seen holding hands while at Knott's Berry Farm in Yorba Linda, California.

