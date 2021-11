CCISD raises pay to attract teachers; Gov. Abbott and Beto O'Rourke both support issue

SOLDIERS ARE ALSO ON STAND.BYWE’LL LOCAL REACTION TO THERITTENHOUSE VERDICT TONIGHT ONKRIS SIX NEWS AT T.ENIT’S AN ONGOING ISSUE THAT’SBEEN FUELED BY THEPANDEMIC.TEACHER PAY.GOVERNORRE GG ABBOTT HAS RAISEDTHE PAY FOR EDUCATORS IN THEPAST,,, AND ITS A TOPICGUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE TOBEO’ROURKE TOUCHED ON LAST NIGHTDURING HIS VISIT TO CORPUSCHRISTI.OUR KRIS6 REPORTER ANDREWCHRISTIANSEN TALKED TO EMPLOESYEFROM THE BIGGEST SCHOOL DISTRICTHERE IN THE COASTAL BEND CCISD... AND TELLS US MORE ABOUT THESTOBACLES THEY ARE CURRENTLYBATTLING.{***PKG**}GEORGE EVANS ELEMENTARYIT’S ASMALL SCHOOLBUT ONE DEALINGWITH A STAINFFG SHORTAGE DUETO THE PANDEMIC.{***SOT FULL***Dr. Patricia Tijerina/GeorgeEvans Elementary Principal"We’re maximizing their timebeing used here inla css so whenthey’ve had a caseload of acertain number of udstents, Thatmay have doubled for this schoolyear due to us trying to fulfillthe vacancies that we haveacross our school distri."ctCCISD.LACKING TEACHERSND ASTAFF --ESPECIALLY SPECIALEDUCATION AND MATH SPECIALIS.TSTHEIR ANSWER.RAISING PAYND AADDING RETENTION STIPENDSTHROUGH THEIR ELEMENTARY ANDSECONDARY SCHOOL EMERGENCYRELIEF FUND PROVIDED BY THECARES ACT{***SOT FULL**}Brandi Garza/CCISD ESSER3coordinator "We’re trying tokeep the money he erlocally andwe would rather invest than inour staff anted achers that wehave currently and pay thembecause they know their studentsbetter."CCISD.RAISING STARTING PAYOR FTEACHERS L AITTLE OVER 50THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEATORNEARLY 52 THOUSANDRAISING PAY IS AN ISSUE GOVEORRNABBOTT TACKLED IN THE 2019 2020SCHOOL YEAR THROUGH HOUSE BILLTHREE.HIS NEWLY ANNOUNCEDCOMPETIT.BORETO ORORUKEALSOTALKING ABOUT THE SAME ISSUE ATHIS RALLY LAST NIGHT IN CORPUSCHRISTI.{***SOT FULL**}Beto O’Rourke/GubernatorialCandidate:"I want to make resuthat we’re paying our teacherswhat they r’ really worth."O’ROURKE CLAIMS TEACHERS OFTENHAVE TO GET A SECOND OR THIRDB.JO{***SOT FULL**}Nancy Vera/ Corpus ChristiAMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERSPRESIDENT "Even as a sineglperson it’s very difficult to beable to pay bills, to be able topay our students loans, to beable to work with the chilendrand even supplement thematerials in the classroom."O’ ROURKE TELLS US EDUCATION ISBOTH SIDES OF THE POLITICALAISLE PRIORITIZE{***SOT FULL***Beto O’Rourke/GubernatorialCandidate/"We don’t want topoliticize public educatiosonthis is an issue that brings usall together."AND CCISD IS HIRING THEIR MAINFOCUS?

