New Edition on New Kids on the Block, First Billboard Chart Memory | AMAs 2021

New Edition chatted with Billboard after the 2021 American Music Awards about performing with New Kids on the Block and seeing them back in 1990, touring and their first memory of their song hitting the Billboard charts.
New Edition chatted with Billboard after the 2021 American Music Awards about performing with New Kids on the Block and seeing them back in 1990, touring and their first memory of their song hitting the Billboard charts.
It’s a battle of the boy bands from Boston at the 2021 American Music Awards! New Kids on the Block and New Edition took to the..