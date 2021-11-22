Far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast takes lead in Chile's presidential elections

Ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast and left-wing former student activist Gabriel Boric will run in the second round for the Chilean presidency next month.
Ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast and left-wing former student activist Gabriel Boric will run in the second round for the Chilean presidency next month.
Ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast and left-wing former student activist Gabriel Boric will run in the second round for the..
Chile is headed for a divisive presidential runoff as far-right Jose Antonio Kast holds lead in Sunday’s..