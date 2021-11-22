Henry Cavill Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Henry Cavill breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Man of Steel,' 'The Witcher,' 'Mission Impossible: Fallout,' 'Enola Holmes,' 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,' 'Immortals,' 'The Tudors' and 'The Count of Monte Cristo.'

00:00 Intro 00:34 'Man of Steel' Clark Kent / Superman 03:36 'The Witcher' Geralt of Rivia 06:27 'Mission Impossible: Fallout' August Walker 09:27 'Enola Holmes' Sherlock Holmes 11:43 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.'

Napoleon Solo 13:11 'Immortals' Theseus 13:56 'The Tudors' Charles Brandon 15:42 'The Count of Monte Cristo' Albert Mondego