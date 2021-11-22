Target Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day For Good

Target's policy of being open on Thanksgiving Day was put on pause during the pandemic.

Thanksgiving has become the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season in recent years.

Because stores were forced to limit customers during lockdowns,

The holiday shopping season now begins even earlier, with retailers offering significant discounts well into October.

What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — , Brian Cornell, Target CEO, via ABC News.

One that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours, Brian Cornell, Target CEO, via ABC News.

