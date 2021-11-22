Spotify Heeds Adele’s Request and Removes Shuffle From All Albums

Spotify Heeds Adele’s Request , and Removes Shuffle From All Albums. Spotify Heeds Adele’s Request , and Removes Shuffle From All Albums. Adele's newest album, '30,' hit Spotify on Friday.

Apparently, she had a problem with the fact that fans couldn't listen to the album in the way she intended.

We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason.

Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended, Adele, via Twitter.

Spotify removed the shuffle button as the default option and replied to Adele on Twitter.

For those who may still want to shuffle an artist's songs, the option remains available.

All a user has to do is click on an album track and the option will appear