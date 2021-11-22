Consumers May Be Disappointed in This Year's Black Friday Sales

Consumers May Be , Disappointed in This Year's , Black Friday Sales.

'Bloomberg' reports that this year's Black Friday sales may not have the same eye-catching deals that consumers have come to expect.

.

Global supply chain disruptions are reportedly the reason for a noticeable shortage of great sales.

.

Global supply chain disruptions are reportedly the reason for a noticeable shortage of great sales.

.

Many retailers have had to reduce promotions in order to protect profit margins amid higher costs for shipping goods.

.

According to 'Bloomberg,' large retailers like Target and Amazon who are less affected by shipping disruptions started annual promotions in October to meet high consumer demand.

According to 'Bloomberg,' large retailers like Target and Amazon who are less affected by shipping disruptions started annual promotions in October to meet high consumer demand.

Adobe says that discounts this year for electronics, sporting goods and electrical appliances were lower than previous years.

.

Adobe says that discounts this year for electronics, sporting goods and electrical appliances were lower than previous years.

.

Discounts for TVs and furniture were found to be similarly lower, while the cost of DIY products have actually risen.

.

Discounts for TVs and furniture were found to be similarly lower, while the cost of DIY products have actually risen.

.

According to 'Bloomberg,' while supply chain disruptions may pass, rising inflation may mean that consumers will have to expect to pay more.

.

Retailers now have an opportunity to reset flagging profitability by permanently reducing the magnitude of annual sales like Black Friday.

.

Currently, consumers' lockdown savings and wage gains are boosting household spending power.

In years to come, rising prices may limit holiday budgets.

.

Currently, consumers' lockdown savings and wage gains are boosting household spending power.

In years to come, rising prices may limit holiday budgets.

.

'Bloomberg' points out that retailers need to find the right balance between safeguarding profits and offering bargains consumers in the U.S. have come to expect.