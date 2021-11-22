Kevin Spacey Ordered to Pay $31M to ‘House of Cards’ Producer

After a lengthy closed-door legal battle, Kevin Spacey must pay "House of Cards" producer MRC nearly $31 million for sexual misconduct.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' MRC filed papers looking to confirm the arbitration amount in Los Angeles Superior Court.

'THR' reports that Spacey was cut from the popular Netflix series after multiple allegations that the actor sexually preyed on young men.

The accusations reportedly included the groping of a production assistant and caused MRC to conduct an investigation.

As a result of that investigation, MRC terminated Spacey's acting and producing contracts.

The dispute was then sent to JAMS, where both Spacey and MRC pursued legal claims against one another.

In the latest filing, the arbitrator of the case concluded that Spacey breached his contractual obligations to act , “in a professional manner” , and violated the company's anti-harassment policies.

Spacey unsuccessfully tried to appeal the award to a panel of three additional arbitrators.

The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability, MRC statement, via The Hollywood Reporter.

