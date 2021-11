Advocates gather to discuss importance of raising awareness about dangers of addiction

MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN OURCOMMUNITY.AND WE'VESTARTED A NEW CAMPAIGN CALLED"HELPING KIDS IN CRISIS."TONIGHT OUR TRACY SEARS EXPLAINSHOW A RECOVERY CENTERIS TEANMIG UP WITH A FILMCOMPANY TO REACH PEOPLESTRUGGLING WITH ADDICTION AND TOHELPP REVENT CHILDREN FROMFALLING INTO THE SAME TRAP.INSIDE A PACKED HENRICO MOVI ETHEATER- THERE WERE FEW EMPTYSEATS - A CROWD- THAT DIDN'TCOME TO BEENTERTAINED- BUT INSPIRED."THIS IS THE AUDIENCE THISWAS MADE FOR THIS IS WHY IPARTICIPATED."BECAUSE MANY AT MONDAY NIGHT'SFILM VIEWING WERE ADDICTS-RECOVERING ADDICTS OR FAMILYMEMBER IMPACTED BY ADDICTION."THE PHYSICAL PAIN CRISIS LED TOTHEDRUG CRISIS WHEN THE REAL STORYISTHE EMOTIONAL PAIN CRISIS THATHAS ALWAYS BEEN LEADING THE DRUGCRISI."S TIPPING THE PAINSCALE- IS A FEATURE DOCUMENTARYTHAT FOLLOWS PEOPLE WHO ONECBATTLED ADDICTION.BUT HAVE COME OUT ON THE OTHERSIDE."IT'S IMPORTANT TO TELTHL ESTORY-THE SOLUTION SIDE OF THEADDICTION.WE ALL KIND OF KNOW THEDEVASTATION OF ADDICTION - THESEGUYS ARE OUT HERE AND TRYING TOBE A PART OF THE SOLUTION." HTEFILM TELLS THE STORIES OFSEVERAL PEOPLE WHO HAVE FOUNDNEW, INNOVATIVE AND CREATIVEWAYS TO CHANGE COMMUNITIES.INCLUDING OFFICER JOSHUADELAROSA."WE CAN ALL PLAY A ROLE INSOCIETYTO HELP THESE FOLKS OUT AND AS APOLICE OFFICER I'M AT THE FRONTLIENS WHERE I HAVE TO TO BE TRUETO WHAT MY BADGE SAYS,WHICH IS TO PROTECT AND SERVEAND I HAVE TO SERVE."RICHMNOD NATIVE JOSEPH GREENALSO PLAYED A STARRING ROLE..NOW AN EDUCATOR- REACHING OUT OFCHILDREN ACROSS THE COUNTRY."SO THE WORK THAT I DO IS OFTENSEEN AS PREEVNTION,WORKING WITH YOUNG PEOPLE TRYINGTO GIVE THEM ACCESS TOTHE TOOLS WHERE WHEN YOU ASK,HOW CAN WE MAKE THIS BETTER-WHAT CAN WE DO, TALKING TO THEMAT A YOUNG AGE AND INSTILLING INTHEM THOSE COPING MECHANISMS,THOSE PROTECTIVE FACTORS THATWILL ALLOW THEM TO WEATHER THEINEVITABLE STORM THAT COMES INEVERYONE'S LIFE."AFTER THE FILM-"MY NAME IS ROBIN AND I'M ANADDICT."A ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION LED TOAN EXCHANGE OF IDEAS ANDFEELINGS."I LOVE COMING HERE AND WATCHINGA DOCUMENTARYWITH THESE MEN AND WOMEN WHO AREPA ART OF THIS FILM AND I GETINSPIRED EVERY SINGLE TIME.I SEESOMETHING LIKE THIS KNOWING HOWMUCH WE'VE BEEN DOING ANDHOW MUCH WORK WE STILL HEAV TODO." WHILE MANY SAY THERE'S SOMUCHTO BE DONE- THEY SAY SOLUTIONSSTARTWITH CONVERSATIONS LIKE THESE."FIRST WE ALL HAVE TO ADMITTHERE ISA PROBLEM AND THEN WE ALL HAVETO PITCH IN TO MAKE IT WORK."COMING UP ON WEDNESDAY- WE'LLTAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT THE LIFEAN IDMPACT OF RICHMOND NATIVEJOSEPH GREEN.HOW HE'S GONEFROM A LIFE OF ADDICTION TO ONEOF INSPIRATION- NOT ONLYTRAVELING TO SCHOOLS ACROSS THECOUNTRY- BUT WRITINGCIRRCULUMS FOR SCHOOLS TO HELPCHILDREN BATTLING MENTALHEALTH ISSUES