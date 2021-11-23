Biden orders release of 50M barrels of oil from strategic reserve in hopes of lowering gas prices

The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden had directed the Department of Energy to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S.'s strategic reserve in the hopes of lowering gas prices.
The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden had directed the Department of Energy to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S.'s strategic reserve in the hopes of lowering gas prices.
US To Release Oil Reserves , To Lower Gas Prices.
On Nov. 23, President Biden said the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve will..
President Joe Biden has been under mounting political pressure to provide relief from higher gas prices and soaring..