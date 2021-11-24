1883 Movie

1883 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land -- Montana.

Directed by Taylor Sheridan (premiere episode) starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Billy Bob Thornton, James Landry Hebert, Sacha Seberg release date December 19, 2021 (on Paramount Plus)