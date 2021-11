J&K martyr's mother receives Shaurya Chakra on behalf of son, breaks down | Oneindia News

In a heart rending moment at the rashtrapati bhavan on tuesday, a mother battled grief as she received the nation's honour on behalf of her martyred son.

J&K Spl Pol Officer Bilal Ahmad Magray was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously #KashmirMartyr #JammuKashmirPolice #ShauryaChakra