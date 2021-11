Raab: Harper's Law will show 'we're on their side'

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has announced a new law that will see those convicted of attacking emergency workers face tougher prison sentences, following the killing of PC Andrew Harper in 2019.

He said Harper's Law will look at the "specific risk and exposure" for emergency service workers and "will demonstrate that we're on their side".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn